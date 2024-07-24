U.S. New Home Sales Decline, Inventory Levels Surge to 15-Year High

The U.S. goods trade deficit narrowed by 2.5% in June, falling to $96.8 billion as exports surged, signaling a potential reduction in the trade drag on GDP for Q2. However, despite this improvement, the overall economic outlook remains mixed, with trade and inventory levels continuing to play a significant role.





New home sales in the U.S. fell 0.6% in June, marking the second consecutive monthly decline, as high mortgage rates and home prices continue to challenge the housing market. The median home price slightly decreased, but inventory levels surged to their highest point since 2008, indicating a potential shift towards a buyer's market.





Market Overview:





U.S. goods trade deficit narrows in June due to a rise in exports.



Increase in wholesale and retail inventories contributes positively to GDP.



New home sales fall, with inventory reaching levels not seen since 2008.



Key Points:



Goods exports rose 2.5%, driven by food and capital goods.



Imports increased by 0.7%, led by consumer goods and capital equipment.



The housing market faces pressure from high prices and mortgage rates.



Looking Ahead:



The upcoming GDP report may reflect these mixed economic signals.



The housing market's trajectory depends on mortgage rate trends and inventory changes.



Analysts expect a gradual stabilization as economic conditions evolve.



The report also highlighted a rise in wholesale and retail inventories, which could offset some of the trade deficit's negative impact on GDP. Meanwhile, the housing market continues to grapple with elevated prices and mortgage rates, affecting buyer affordability.Economists predict a 2.0% growth rate for Q2 GDP, supported by inventory buildup and consumer spending. However, the outlook for the housing sector remains uncertain, with potential for recovery if mortgage rates decline. The upcoming GDP report will provide further clarity on the economic trajectory.

