US Masters Residential Fund Reports Robust Sales and Buyback Activity

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.
US Masters Residential Property Fund reported an estimated net asset value of $0.63 per unit as of October 31, 2024, with significant sales activity amounting to $115.60 million year-to-date. The Fund continues to strategically manage its capital with plans to enhance returns to shareholders through increased repatriations. Additionally, the company has executed a substantial buyback program, acquiring 101.26 million securities for $29.33 million.
