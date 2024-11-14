US Masters Residential Fund Reports Robust Sales and Buyback Activity

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund reported an estimated net asset value of $0.63 per unit as of October 31, 2024, with significant sales activity amounting to $115.60 million year-to-date. The Fund continues to strategically manage its capital with plans to enhance returns to shareholders through increased repatriations. Additionally, the company has executed a substantial buyback program, acquiring 101.26 million securities for $29.33 million.

