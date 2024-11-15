US Masters Fund Boosts Sales and Strengthens Board

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has achieved significant sales momentum, closing the sale of 30 properties for $45 million in the third quarter of 2024, bringing year-to-date sales to $99.28 million. Despite a reported FFO loss due to ongoing portfolio sell-downs, the company has effectively used sales proceeds to repay debts and repurchase shares. The strategic addition of Sean Banchik to the board is expected to enhance the company’s real estate and asset management capabilities.

For further insights into AU:URF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.