US Masters Fund Boosts Sales and Strengthens Board

November 15, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has achieved significant sales momentum, closing the sale of 30 properties for $45 million in the third quarter of 2024, bringing year-to-date sales to $99.28 million. Despite a reported FFO loss due to ongoing portfolio sell-downs, the company has effectively used sales proceeds to repay debts and repurchase shares. The strategic addition of Sean Banchik to the board is expected to enhance the company’s real estate and asset management capabilities.

