Markets
USD

U.S. Labor Productivity Rebounds Roughly In Line With Estimates In Q2

August 07, 2025 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Labor productivity in the U.S. saw a significant rebound in the second quarter of 2025, according to preliminary data released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said labor productivity shot up by 2.4 percent in the second quarter after tumbling by a downwardly revised 1.8 percent in the first quarter.

Economists had expected labor productivity to surge by 2.5 percent compared to the 1.5 percent slump that had been reported for the previous quarter.

The rebound by labor productivity, a measure of output per hour, came as output spiked by 3.7 percent compared to a 1.3 percent increase by hours worked.

"The productivity outlook is crucial for inflation," said Michael Pearce, Deputy Chief U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics. "If productivity growth re-accelerates due to tax cuts, deregulation, and technological advancements, including AI, the economy would accelerate without causing inflation to rise."

He added, "By contrast, increased uncertainty, the deadweight loss from tariffs, and a cyclical slowdown in the economy could see productivity growth remain in the slow lane and would imply upside risk to inflation."

The Labor Department also said unit labor costs jumped by 1.6 percent in the second quarter after soaring by an upwardly revised 6.9 percent in the first quarter.

Unit labor costs were expected to increase by 1.5 percent compared to the 6.6 percent spike that had been reported for the previous quarter.

The sharp increase by labor productivity helped offset a continued surge by hourly compensation, which shot up by 4.0 percent in the second quarter after jumping by 5.0 percent in the first quarter.

Real hourly compensation, which takes changes in consumer prices into account, surged by 2.3 percent in the second quarter after climbing by 1.2 percent in the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.