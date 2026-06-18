U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Dip Roughly In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 13th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 226,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 225,000 from the 229,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 223,250, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised average of 219,250.

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