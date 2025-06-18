Markets
USD

U.S. Housing Starts Plunge Much More Than Expected In May

June 18, 2025 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a steep drop by new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of May.

The report said housing starts plunged by 9.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.256 million in May after jumping by 2.7 percent to a revised rate of 1.392 million in April.

Economists had expected housing starts to edge down to an annual rate of 1.360 million from the 1.361 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said building permits slumped by 2.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.393 million in May after tumbling by 4.0 percent to a revised rate of 1.422 million in April.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to rise to an annual rate of 1.430 million from the 1.412 million originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.