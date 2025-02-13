US Foods Q4 Earnings Slide

(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), a food service distributor, Thursday announced that its net income declined in the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year, despite higher net sales. The result reflects the one-time net actuarial loss for pension settlement of $124 million in the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, net income dropped to $66 million from $147 million last year.

Earnings per share was $0.28, compared to $0.59, in the previous year.

However, Adjusted net income increased to $197 million from $160 million the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share also came in higher at $0.84 versus $0.64 last year's quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased 6.2 percent to $9.49 billion, compared to $8.936 billion a year ago.

For the fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of 4 percent to 6 percent.

The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to grow between 8 percent to 12 percent.

The adjusted earnings per share is expected to grow between 17 percent to 23 percent.

On Wednesday, US Foods had closed 0.32% higher at $69.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, US Foods is 2.03% up at $71.33 on the New York Stock Exchange.

