US Foods price target raised to $75 from $62 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on US Foods (USFD) to $75 from $62 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted a strong quarter, with double-digit EBITDA growth and 20% EPS growth, despite some modest headwinds and in light of mixed results among peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds that with Q4 trends accelerating and execution of company initiatives running incredibly strong, it sees investor confidence in the multi-year plan to increase further.
Read More on USFD:
- US Foods price target raised to $78 from $75 at Deutsche Bank
- US Foods price target raised to $74 from $66 at Truist
- US Foods price target raised to $76 from $72 at BTIG
- US Foods price target raised to $69 from $68 at JPMorgan
- US Foods price target raised to $78 from $71 at Barclays
