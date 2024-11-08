US Foods price target raised to $75 from $62 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on US Foods (USFD) to $75 from $62 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted a strong quarter, with double-digit EBITDA growth and 20% EPS growth, despite some modest headwinds and in light of mixed results among peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds that with Q4 trends accelerating and execution of company initiatives running incredibly strong, it sees investor confidence in the multi-year plan to increase further.

