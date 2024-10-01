US Farmer Sentiment Hits Eight-Year Low Amid Income, Election Concerns

American farmer sentiment has plunged to its lowest level in eight years, with concerns over declining agricultural income and potential policy shifts following the upcoming US presidential election weighing heavily on producers. According to Purdue University and CME Group's Ag Economy Barometer for September, the reading dropped to 88, marking its worst performance since March 2016, just before Donald Trump took office as president. The survey, conducted from September 9-13, coincided with the high-profile debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, adding political uncertainty to the list of farmer anxieties.





Farmers are increasingly apprehensive about commodity prices, rising input costs, the future of agricultural trade, and how the upcoming election could impact their farm operations. Survey authors Michael Langemeier and James Mintert noted that 78% of respondents expressed concerns over post-election policies that could directly influence their businesses. The uncertainty around policy changes—especially concerning trade agreements, subsidies, and environmental regulations—has put American agriculture in a state of heightened anxiety as November approaches.





The sharp decline in farmer sentiment is reflective of broader anxieties across the agricultural sector, with commodity prices under pressure and input costs rising. Many farmers are also bracing for shifts in trade policies, which could affect access to key export markets. The upcoming election has further amplified fears, as the potential for new leadership to change course on agricultural subsidies and international trade remains a major point of concern.Looking forward, much will depend on the clarity provided by the next administration. The impact on trade policies, subsidies, and environmental regulations could either alleviate or deepen the struggles currently faced by American farmers. As the November election nears, market participants are likely to keep a close watch on how the political landscape evolves, with hopes that the incoming administration—regardless of party—prioritizes stability and growth in the agriculture sector.

