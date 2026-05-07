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US Energy Corp Posts Q1 Report, Stock Down In Pre-Market

May 07, 2026 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $3.185 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $3.111 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior year.

Total revenue amounted to $1.6 million compared to $2.2 million last year.

In the pre-market hours, USEG is falling 4.97 percent, to $0.95 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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