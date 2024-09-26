News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Virtually Unchanged In August

September 26, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods were virtually unchanged in the month of August, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders came in flat in August after soaring by 9.9 percent in July. Economists had expected durable goods orders to tumble by 2.6 percent.

The report said orders for transportation equipment fell by 0.8 percent in August after soaring by 34.6 percent in July.

Excluding the decrease in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.5 percent in August after edging down by 0.1 percent in July. Ex-transportation orders were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The increase by ex-transportation orders partly reflected a 1.9 percent jump by orders for electrical equipment, appliances, and components.

The Commerce Department said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a key indicator of business spending, rose by 0.2 percent in August after slipping by 0.2 percent in July.

Shipments in the same category, which is the source data for equipment investment in GDP, inched up by 0.1 percent in August after falling by 0.4 percent in July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.