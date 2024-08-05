U.S. Cellular's (USM) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Lower Revenues

U.S. Cellular Corporation USM reported relatively healthy second-quarter 2024 results, with both the bottom line and top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the company reported a revenue decline year over year, owing to a decrease in postpaid and prepaid retail connections. However, increasing customer growth in fixed wireless businesses partially supported the top line. Cost discipline initiatives enhanced operating margin. Growth in postpaid average revenues per user and lower postpaid churn rate are tailwinds.

Net Income

Net income in the quarter was $17 million or 20 cents per share compared with $5 million or 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. The improvement was primarily attributed to lower operating expenses year over year.

United States Cellular Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Revenues

The company generated $927 million in operating revenues compared with $957 million in the prior-year quarter. Net sales were negatively affected by a decline in postpaid and prepaid retail connections. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $2 million.



Service revenues decreased to $743 million from $760 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.47 million. Equipment sales registered $184 million in revenues compared with $197 million in the prior-year quarter.



Fixed wireless customers grew 40% year over year to 134,000. Tower business witnessed healthy momentum during the quarter and registered revenues of $58 million, up 3% year over year. Management’s effort to diversify its third-party customer base is a positive factor.



Handset connections were 73,000 compared to 83,000 in the year-ago quarter. Handset churn rate was 0.97% compared to 1.01% a year ago. Connected devices were 44,000, up from 42,000 a year ago, while the churn rate was 2.47%, down from 2.65% in the year-ago quarter. Total postpaid connections declined to 4,027,000 from 4,194,000 in the year-earlier quarter. Total prepaid connections stood at 439,000, down from 462,000 in the year-ago quarter.



Postpaid average revenues per account improved to $130.41 from $130.19 in the year-ago quarter, with postpaid churn rates of 1.16% and 1.21%, respectively. Postpaid ARPU rose to $51.45 from $50.64 a year ago. Prepaid ARPU was $32.37, down from $33.86 in the prior-year quarter. The prepaid churn rate decreased to 3.60% from 4.18% recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly Details

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter stood at $268 million, up from $239 million in the prior-year quarter. The 13% year-over-year growth was induced by various cost optimization initiatives. Adjusted OIBDA rose to $227 million from $198 million in the year-earlier quarter.



Total operating expenses declined to $891 million, down 3% year over year. Consequently, operating income rose to $36 million from $34 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the June quarter, U.S. Cellular generated $313 million of cash from operating activities compared with $349 million in the year-ago quarter.



As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had $195 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.88 billion in long-term debt.

Outlook

For 2024, U.S. Cellular estimates service revenues in the range of $2,950-$3,050 million. Adjusted OIBDA is estimated within the range of $750-$850 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA guidance at about $920-$1,020 million and capital expenditure is projected in the band of $550-$650 million.

