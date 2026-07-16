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U.S. 30-Year Mortgage Rate Rises To 6.55%

July 16, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac (FMCC) on Thursday said mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increased this week.

According to Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.55% for the week ended July 16, up from 6.49% in the previous week but below the 6.75% recorded a year earlier.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also rose, increasing to 5.93% from 5.82% last week. It averaged 5.92% in the corresponding week last year.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.55% this week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Purchase application demand has weakened recently, but housing affordability is more favorable and housing inventory continues to rise, thus the backdrop for prospective homebuyers is modestly improving."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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