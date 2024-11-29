US 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Reports October Loss

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP ( (UNL) ) has provided an update.
The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund reported a substantial net loss of $2.54 million for October 2024, driven by realized and unrealized losses on commodity futures. Despite these setbacks, the fund saw additions of 150,000 shares, ending the month with a net asset value of $18.33 million and a per-share value of $6.92, reflecting the volatile nature of energy markets.
