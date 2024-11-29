US 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Reports October Loss

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP ( (UNL) ) has provided an update.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund reported a substantial net loss of $2.54 million for October 2024, driven by realized and unrealized losses on commodity futures. Despite these setbacks, the fund saw additions of 150,000 shares, ending the month with a net asset value of $18.33 million and a per-share value of $6.92, reflecting the volatile nature of energy markets.

For detailed information about UNL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.