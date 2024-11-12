News & Insights

Urbana Corporation Releases Q3 2024 Financials

November 12, 2024 — 03:37 pm EST

Urbana Corporation (TSE:URB) has released an update.

Urbana Corporation has released its unaudited interim financial statements and management’s discussion for the third quarter of 2024. These documents provide insights into the company’s financial performance over the past nine months. Investors can access the reports on Urbana’s website and SEDARplus platform.

