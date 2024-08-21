Urban Outfitters Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Urban Outfitters. Our analysis of options history for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $360,904, and 4 were calls, valued at $336,755.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $37.0 and $43.0 for Urban Outfitters, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Urban Outfitters's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Urban Outfitters's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.0 to $43.0 in the last 30 days.

Urban Outfitters Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URBN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $2.05 $2.05 $2.05 $42.00 $163.9K 48 80 URBN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $1.6 $1.55 $1.6 $40.00 $107.3K 172 683 URBN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $43.00 $102.0K 820 361 URBN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.35 $2.3 $2.35 $41.00 $86.7K 96 480 URBN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.0 $1.85 $2.0 $37.00 $76.4K 553 540

About Urban Outfitters

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States (87.5% of fiscal 2024 sales) and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters, Free People, FP Movement, and Anthropologie. Retail accounted for 91% of fiscal 2024 revenue, but the firm also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (5% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

In light of the recent options history for Urban Outfitters, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Urban Outfitters Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,569,053, the price of URBN is up 3.08% at $41.48. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Urban Outfitters

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $49.0.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Urban Outfitters, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Urban Outfitters with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

