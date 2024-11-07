Urban Logistics REIT Sees Portfolio Growth Amid Strategic Moves

Urban Logistics REIT plc (GB:SHED) has released an update.

Urban Logistics REIT PLC reported a slight dip in its EPRA net tangible assets for the half-year ending in September, primarily due to acquisition costs, but saw an increase in its portfolio value to £1.14 billion. The company is actively managing its assets and refinancing debt to ensure full dividend coverage, achieving a 3.5% uplift in adjusted earnings per share. Management’s focus on strategic acquisitions and asset management is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and closing the discount gap at which its shares are trading.

