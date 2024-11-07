News & Insights

Stocks

Urban Logistics REIT Sees Portfolio Growth Amid Strategic Moves

November 07, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Urban Logistics REIT plc (GB:SHED) has released an update.

Urban Logistics REIT PLC reported a slight dip in its EPRA net tangible assets for the half-year ending in September, primarily due to acquisition costs, but saw an increase in its portfolio value to £1.14 billion. The company is actively managing its assets and refinancing debt to ensure full dividend coverage, achieving a 3.5% uplift in adjusted earnings per share. Management’s focus on strategic acquisitions and asset management is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and closing the discount gap at which its shares are trading.

For further insights into GB:SHED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.