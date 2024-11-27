News & Insights

urban-gro Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance and Delisting Risk

November 27, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

urban-gro ( (UGRO) ) has provided an update.

urban-gro, Inc. faces Nasdaq non-compliance due to delayed financial filings linked to accounting errors in deferred tax liabilities. With a compliance deadline set for January 2025, the company is at risk of delisting if it doesn’t meet the requirements. Despite these challenges, the notice hasn’t immediately affected urban-gro’s stock listing, and the company is actively working to resolve the issues.

