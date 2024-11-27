urban-gro Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance and Delisting Risk

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
urban-gro ( (UGRO) ) has provided an update.
urban-gro, Inc. faces Nasdaq non-compliance due to delayed financial filings linked to accounting errors in deferred tax liabilities. With a compliance deadline set for January 2025, the company is at risk of delisting if it doesn’t meet the requirements. Despite these challenges, the notice hasn’t immediately affected urban-gro’s stock listing, and the company is actively working to resolve the issues.
For an in-depth examination of UGRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.