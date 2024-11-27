urban-gro Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance and Delisting Risk

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

urban-gro ( (UGRO) ) has provided an update.

urban-gro, Inc. faces Nasdaq non-compliance due to delayed financial filings linked to accounting errors in deferred tax liabilities. With a compliance deadline set for January 2025, the company is at risk of delisting if it doesn’t meet the requirements. Despite these challenges, the notice hasn’t immediately affected urban-gro’s stock listing, and the company is actively working to resolve the issues.

For an in-depth examination of UGRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.