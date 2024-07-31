Urban Air Mobility: The Top 3 Flying Car Stocks to Buy Now for Explosive Growth

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The flying cars market is gaining traction, with companies making steady progress toward making electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) commercially available. Certifications from regulatory authorities like the FAA boost confidence in this transformative sector, presenting investors with a potential opportunity. However, just because an industry is on the rise doesn’t mean all companies within it will succeed. So, which of the many flying car stocks top the competition and have the potential to lead this revolutionary new industry?

Today, I’ll attempt to answer that question. To get my list of top flying car stocks, I screened the market using the following criteria:

Companies operating in the flying car space

Minimum of a Buy rating

Positive price performance for July 2024

I sorted the list from the highest to the lowest based on their monthly price performance.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

As the iPhone is synonymous with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), when someone talks about flying cars, Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) comes to mind. The company is a top contender in the race for commercialization. It recently received the FAA’s final airworthiness criteria, bringing it one step closer to operating commercial air taxis.

The good news doesn’t stop there. Archer announced a partnership with Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to develop an electric air taxi network using Archer’s eVTOL aircraft. Southwest plans to operate this network in California, which already has a significant presence.

Furthermore, Archer received an additional $55 million in capital infusion from Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for achieving a test flight milestone. If that’s not enough. the company also received significant incentives from the California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority, or CAEATFA.

Furthermore, the company’s 2023 financial report had several pleasant surprises for investors. Since Archer is developing its eVTOL, Midnight, using parts from leading aerospace providers with strong certifications, it has a significantly higher chance of breezing through its certifications, making it all the easier to reach commercialization.

“[This year] will be all about building conforming Midnight aircraft to be used in piloted for credit testing with the FAA and completing the build out, alongside Stellantis, of our volume manufacturing facility in Georgia,” said CEO Adam Goldstein. “We’re not just innovating within the realm of transportation, we’re redefining it, turning once-dreamt-of flying cars into an everyday reality.”

These continuous developments put the company at the top of the flying car stocks bound for explosive growth. Analysts rate ACHR stock as a Strong Buy, with a potential 77% upside.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is the other leading contender in the eVTOL commercialization race. Following over 1,500 eVTOL flights, the company has met the FAA’s airworthiness criteria and initiated system-level tests, making it the first electric air taxi company to achieve this status.

Recently, Joby released proprietary software to support on-demand air taxi operations. This software has undergone two years of real-world testing and received FAA authorization by Joby’s Part 135 organization.

Additionally, Joby Aviation recently presented a 523-mile hydrogen-electric flight demonstration. This is the first hydrogen-electric air taxi using the same frame as Joby’s eVTOL but featuring a liquid hydrogen fuel tank. It was designed and built with its subsidiary H2FLY. The hydrogen fuel tank produces water as its only by-product, marking a significant step in sustainable aviation technology and courting the interest of flying cars and ESG enthusiasts alike.

As of May 2024, Joby is at Stage 4 (Testing and Analysis) of its 5-stage roadmap to complete certification. Indeed, it is racing toward the finish line, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the first one to a full commercial launch.

With a strong roadmap to commercialization, JOBY stock has a Buy rating from Wall Street analysts and is up 21.76% over the last month.

Lilium NV (LILM)

The final flying car stock on the list today is Lilium NV (NASDAQ:LILM). The company designs and manufactures eVTOL vehicles using its proprietary Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust technology. The company is currently discussing supplying its eVTOL aircraft with several potential clients.

Some additional announcements from Lilium NV include one of the largest acquisitions of eVTOL jets in the MENA region and a binding sales agreement for 50 Lilium Jets, with an option to expand to 100. The company has also completed tests on its electric jet propulsion unit, achieving maximum thrust on its unit test bench and ensuring the safety of Lilium Jet flights.

Lilium currently sits among the top three performing flying car stock manufacturers and is up 12.83% this last month.

In addition to its price performance, Lilium NV has generated positive buzz, including qualifying for design organizational approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and obtaining a full-type certificate under EASA’s SC-VTOL rules.

The company has also announced that it is expanding its POWER-ON initiative, enhancing its aftermarket service portfolio. Lilium has reaffirmed its 2026 target for customer deliveries and highlighted its commitment to meeting this goal. Wall Street analysts rate Lilium as a Buy, emphasizing its potential as a major player in the new transportation revolution.

