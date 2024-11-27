News & Insights

Stocks

Urano Energy Expands Uranium Holdings in the U.S.

November 27, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

C2C Gold (TSE:UE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Urano Energy Corp is set to expand its uranium mining assets by acquiring properties in Utah and Colorado for a total of $10.7 million in cash and shares. The acquisition includes a royalty agreement on both uranium and vanadium produced from these properties. This strategic move positions Urano Energy to strengthen its portfolio in the conventional uranium sector.

For further insights into TSE:UE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.