Urano Energy Expands Uranium Holdings in the U.S.

C2C Gold (TSE:UE) has released an update.

Urano Energy Corp is set to expand its uranium mining assets by acquiring properties in Utah and Colorado for a total of $10.7 million in cash and shares. The acquisition includes a royalty agreement on both uranium and vanadium produced from these properties. This strategic move positions Urano Energy to strengthen its portfolio in the conventional uranium sector.

