Uranium Royalty Corp. Secures Key Project Royalties

Uranium Royalty Corp. has acquired a 10% net profit interest royalty on Cameco’s Millennium and Cree Extension Uranium Projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. This strategic acquisition expands URC’s exposure in the lucrative uranium sector, which is essential for clean energy production. The Millennium project is one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium resources, positioning URC advantageously in the market.

