Upwork vs. Wix.com: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Upwork provides a capital-light marketplace model connecting global businesses with independent talent.

Wix.com offers a high-growth platform for website creation integrated with sophisticated AI tools.

Which of these digital service platforms is the more compelling addition to your portfolio for 2026?

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The freelance economy and the digital storefront market are colliding as businesses rethink how they operate. Deciding between Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) requires weighing platform growth against margin stability.

Upwork connects companies with remote talent through its marketplace, while Wix provides the infrastructure for building and managing a professional online presence. Both companies are navigating the shift toward artificial intelligence, making them interesting studies in how digital service platforms evolve to meet changing enterprise and small business needs in 2026.

The case for Upwork

Upwork operates a marketplace connecting businesses with independent professionals for remote work. This ecosystem serves everyone from small entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises across 90 countries.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $787.8 million, representing growth of 2.4% over the prior year. The company reported net income of $115.4 million for the period. This resulted in a net margin of 14.7%, which measures the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses are paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.6x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity to show how a company funds its assets. The current ratio is 1.5x, indicating the company has $1.50 in current assets for every $1.00 in short-term liabilities. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was $242.5 million, which is the cash a company generates after accounting for capital expenditures. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 26.3% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Wix.com

Wix provides a comprehensive website builder and domain registrar service powered by artificial intelligence. Its platform includes design tools, hosting, and marketing features for creators and developers. While Wix is technically part of the tech stocks landscape, it acts as a critical utility for millions of global users.

During FY 2025, revenue reached $2.0 billion, a growth rate of 13.2% compared to the previous year. The company recorded net income of $50.6 million. The net margin for this period was 2.5%, suggesting a lower portion of sales translated into bottom-line profit compared to its peer.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is -4.3x, which means total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. This was due to the company’s massive stock buybacks, including a Dutch auction. The current ratio stands at 1.2x, representing the company's ability to cover its short-term debts with short-term assets. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was $574.3 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented 40.7% of operating cash flow.

Risk profile comparison

Upwork faces a class action lawsuit investigation regarding the accuracy of its reported revenue growth. Regulatory uncertainty regarding worker classification and new international AI rules also pose risks to its marketplace model. Furthermore, the company must manage $361 million in convertible notes maturing in August of 2026. Failure to refinance this debt could limit its ability to invest in research and development.

Wix must maintain its technological edge against competitors such as Adobe. The rapid advancement of AI could lower the barrier to entry for website creation, potentially commoditizing its core service. Additionally, macroeconomic shifts often lead small businesses to cut spending on subscription-based software tools. Ongoing global economic volatility remains a primary concern for its subscriber growth.

Valuation comparison

Upwork appears to be the more value-oriented choice based on its lower earnings multiple, while Wix trades at a higher premium for its superior growth.

Metric Upwork Wix.com Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 6.0x 10.7x 24.8x P/S ratio 1.5x 1.5x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Upwork and Wix are two businesses heavily impacted by the arrival of artificial intelligence. Upwork’s foundation as a platform for freelance work could fundamentally change as AI automates a variety of tasks previously handled by humans. Wix’s core website creation business could be replaced by AI solutions.

As a result of the uncertainty around how their businesses will evolve in the AI era, shares of both Upwork and Wix have fallen substantially in 2026. This creates a buy opportunity, but which is the better choice? I would pick up Wix stock.

Upwork offers a great platform for freelance talent, but whether those workers have the skills to use AI effectively and how businesses ultimately leverage AI in their operations is out of Upwork’s control. Its 2026 full-year forecast for revenue between $760 million to $790 million suggests a choppy year ahead. The low end of that range represents a decline from $787.8 million in 2025 sales.

Wix is seeing strong sales growth thanks to its acquisition of Base44, a platform that uses AI to build websites and apps. For 2026, it expects revenue growth in the mid-teens percentage year over year, demonstrating a business that remains resilient in the face of AI disruption.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Adobe and Wix.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe and Wix.com. The Motley Fool recommends Upwork and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.