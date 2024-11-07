Upstream Bio reports Q3 revenue $607,000 vs $621,000 last year

“At Upstream Bio (UPB), we continue to make significant progress toward developing verekitug, the only monoclonal antibody currently in clinical development that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor, in severe respiratory diseases with substantial unmet needs. We expect to report top-line data from our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials in severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in the second half of 2026 and the second half of 2025, respectively. In addition, we have initiated planning activities for a Phase 2 clinical trial in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and we anticipate dosing our first patient in this program in the second half of 2025,” said Rand Sutherland, M.D., Upstream Bio’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our recently completed initial public offering has provided us with sufficient capital to fund our planned operations through 2027, which will support our strategy of leveraging verekitug’s unique mechanism of action to improve treatment options for patients living with severe inflammatory diseases.”

