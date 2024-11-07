Upstart reports Q3 adjusted EPS (5c), consensus (15c)

Reports Q3 revenue $162M, consensus $150.22M. “With 43% sequential growth in lending volume and a return to positive adjusted EBITDA, we continue to strengthen Upstart’s (UPST) position as the fintech leader in artificial intelligence,” said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart. “Even without a significant boost from the macroeconomy, we’re back in growth mode.”

