Upstart Holdings To Privately Place $425 Mln In Convertible Notes

November 12, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), an AI lending marketplace, Tuesday announced its plan to privately offer $425 million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 to institutional buyers.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to repay debts and for general corporate purposes.

Upstart also intends to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $75 million of the notes.

