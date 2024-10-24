UPS reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.76, consensus $1.63

Reports Q3 revenue $22.2B, consensus $22.14B. “I want to thank all UPS (UPS)ers for their hard work and efforts. After a challenging 18-month period, our company returned to revenue and profit growth,” said Carol Tome, UPS chief executive officer. “Peak season is nearly upon us, and we are ready to deliver another successful holiday season and continue the progress we demonstrated in the third quarter.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UPS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.