UPS Q2 Earnings Beat as Pricing and Segment Growth Accelerate

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) reported encouraging second-quarter 2026 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share increased 13.5% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 by 6.7%.

Revenues rose 7.6% to $22.83 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion by 5%. Growth across all three segments supported the top line, while International revenue per piece climbed 18.9%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Parcel Service, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Parcel Service, Inc. Quote

Apart from the better-than-expected results, UPS has also raised its 2026 guidance. Management raised its full-year consolidated revenue outlook to approximately $91.2 billion from the prior view of $89.7 billion. UPS also lifted its adjusted operating profit target to approximately $8.65 billion and adjusted earnings guidance to approximately $7.22 per share.

UPS' Domestic Revenues Rise on Strong Pricing

U.S. Domestic Package revenues increased 6% year over year to $14.93 billion, driven by a 9.3% improvement in revenue per piece. Average daily package volume declined to 16 million from 16.6 million a year earlier, indicating that pricing more than offset lower shipment activity.

Adjusted operating profit advanced 21% year over year to $1.19 billion. The adjusted operating margin expanded 100 basis points to 8%, even as adjusted cost per piece increased 8% to $13.09. The margin improvement reflects progress from UPS’ network reconfiguration and efficiency initiatives.

United Parcel Service’s International Sales Jump

International Package revenues increased 12.5% year over year to $5.04 billion. The segment delivered the strongest revenue growth among UPS’ operating businesses, aided by the sharp increase in revenue per piece.

Adjusted operating profit declined 8.7% year over year to $623 million. The adjusted operating margin contracted to 12.4% from 15.2% in the prior-year quarter, showing that higher revenue did not translate into operating profit growth as segment expenses increased.

UPS Supply Chain Business Delivers Profit Growth

Supply Chain Solutions revenues rose 7.8% year over year to $2.86 billion. The improvement was primarily driven by growth in forwarding and logistics operations, including the healthcare business.

Adjusted operating profit increased 37.3% year over year to $291 million. The adjusted operating margin expanded 220 basis points to 10.2%, reflecting stronger operating leverage and making Supply Chain Solutions the company’s most improved segment on a profitability basis.

United Parcel Service Expands Adjusted Margin

Consolidated adjusted operating profit rose 12% year over year to $2.10 billion. The adjusted operating margin increased to 9.2% from 8.8%, supported by profit growth in the U.S. Domestic Package and Supply Chain Solutions businesses.

On a GAAP basis, operating profit fell to $930 million from $1.82 billion, while diluted earnings declined to 71 cents per share from $1.51. Results included $1.17 billion of pretax transformation strategy costs, primarily related to employee separation expenses associated with the Driver Choice Program.

UPS Network Changes Produce Cost Benefits

UPS generated approximately $1.2 billion of benefits from its network reconfiguration and Efficiency Reimagined initiatives during the first six months of 2026. Management expects these programs to deliver approximately $3 billion of benefits for the full year.

The company completed its planned Amazon volume reduction and related network changes during the period. UPS has reduced its operational workforce and closed daily operations at certain facilities as it aligns network capacity with its changing shipment mix. The broader initiatives are expected to conclude by 2027.

United Parcel Service’s Free Cash Flow More Than Doubles

Cash provided by operating activities increased to $3.08 billion in the first six months of 2026 from $2.67 billion a year earlier. Capital expenditures declined to $1.72 billion from $2 billion.

Free cash flow more than doubled to $1.57 billion from $742 million. The improvement gives UPS greater flexibility to fund network investments, meet financial obligations and return capital to shareholders.

Other Aspects of UPS’ Full-Year 2026 Outlook

Capital expenditures are still projected at roughly $3 billion. Dividend payments are expected to total around $5.4 billion, subject to board approval, while the effective tax rate is forecasted to be approximately 23%.

Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Earnings declined in double digits (% wise) from a year ago as sharply higher fuel costs pressured profitability.

Revenues rose on a year-over-year basis to $17.67 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. Broad demand strength lifted adjusted total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, 12.4%, while premium and diversified revenue streams continued to expand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68-billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.91 per share, up 45.8% from $1.31 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 11.7%.

Operating revenues climbed 19.4% year over year to $3.50 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.19 billion by 9.5%. Higher volumes and pricing across several businesses supported growth, led by a 10% increase in Intermodal loads.

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