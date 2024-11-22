UPS to pay $45M penalty for improperly valuing business unit, SEC says

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced settled charges against United Parcel Service Inc. for materially misrepresenting its earnings because it failed to follow generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in valuing one of its worst performing businesses, UPS (UPS) Freight, a business unit that transported less-than-truckload shipments.

