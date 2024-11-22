UPS to pay $45M penalty for improperly valuing business unit, SEC says

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced settled charges against United Parcel Service Inc. for materially misrepresenting its earnings because it failed to follow generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in valuing one of its worst performing businesses, UPS (UPS) Freight, a business unit that transported less-than-truckload shipments.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UPS:
- Wendy’s names Ken Cook as CFO, succeeding Gunther Plosch
- Appaloosa exited Boeing and UPS during Q3, added Vistra and NRG
- Get Paid by UPS Stock While It Turns Its Business Around
- UPS price target lowered to $158 from $163 at Citi
- Argus says UPS ‘finally turned the page, upgrades to Buy
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.