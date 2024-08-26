UPS Expands Global Presence with Ninja Van Partnership

Global shipping solutions provider United Parcel Service (UPS) has expanded its presence in Malaysia through a partnership with Ninja Van Malaysia, a courier company. The partnership allows Ninja Van to offer select UPS products, namely Worldwide Express and Express Saver services, through its retail services in Malaysia.

Both of these products offer time-definite deliveries. Express Saver guarantees next-business-day delivery across the Asia Pacific and within two business days globally, while Worldwide Express guarantees delivery as early as 10 a.m.

Partnership Benefits

The deal is a win-win situation for both companies. Ninja Van’s extensive regional network will help UPS access a broader customer base. Furthermore, Ninja Van’s expertise in last-mile delivery can help UPS optimize its delivery operations and reduce costs.

For Ninja Van, the partnership with UPS will boost its global visibility, attracting more customers and business opportunities.

Overall, by leveraging each other’s strengths and resources, they can enhance delivery services and broaden their market reach.

Is UPS a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Despite UPS’s efforts to bolster its financial position and operational efficiency, challenges persist due to weak demand and reduced consumer spending.

UPS has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, 10 Holds, and one Sell recommendation. Further, analysts’ average price target on UPS stock of $144.65 implies an upside potential of 13.03% over the next 12 months. The stock has declined 12.3% in the past six months.

