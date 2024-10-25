Upexi to take action against ‘apparent stock manipulation’

Upexi (UPXI) announces an issue affecting the Company’s shareholders in regard to the recently completed reverse stock split. Prior to the Company’s required announcement regarding the reverse stock split on September 27,2024, Upexi estimates there were less than 5,000 shareholders of record. Post-split 5 Brokerage firms have requested roundup shares equaling approximately 199,059 shares of the Company’s common stock out of a total of 202,183 round up shares of the Company’s common stock requested. The 202,183 roundup shares requested is approximately 19% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock post-split and represents an increase of approximately 40 times the number of individual shareholders owning the Company’s common stock. The foregoing activity appears to have occurred during the 3 day trading period between the reverse split announcement and the effective date of the reverse split. The Company and its legal team are currently reviewing the foregoing trading activity to determine if such activity involved possible stock manipulation.

