News & Insights

Commodities

Update to Australia's JORC Code Seeks Stricter "Technical Guardrails"

August 02, 2024 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

The Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) is asking for feedback on proposed changes to the JORC Code, a professional code of practice that sets public reporting standards for resource companies.

The draft JORC Code, published on Thursday (August 1), makes changes to six key areas: structure and format; competence and responsibility; reasonable prospects; ESG; risks, opportunities and threats; and reconciliation.

The committee's proposed changes include a requirement for all ASX-listed mining companies to publicly acknowledge any environmental risks to their projects. Qualified professionals with mining experience will also have to provide a technical sign off on each project, and will have to make their credentials available to the public.

Additional reporting criteria, such as the addition of clauses specifically related to ESG, are also covered in the draft.

A summary of the proposed changes provides a rundown of the new requirements for each key area. It also explains the rationale behind each change, emphasising improvements in clarity, consistency and transparency in reporting.

JORC Chair Steve Hunt told Bloomberg that the changes create “technical guardrails” for announcing exploration results, as there is always a tendency for companies to “talk up their investment opportunities.”

“It puts the handbrake on companies making up their own terminology and definitions,” he explained to the news outlet, adding that no mining entity listed on the ASX will be exempted from following the framework.

The JORC Code was first published in 1989 and was last updated in 2012. Consultations with stakeholders for the planned changes will happen over the course of the next few weeks.

“To the extent that any proposals impact on the Listing Rules and our guidance, our main interest will be that the changes continue to encourage strong and consistent disclosure on our market of mining exploration results and estimates of resources and reserves,” a spokesperson for the Australian Securities Exchange told Bloomberg.

A three month survey has been opened, inviting the public to comment on elements of the code. The survey is available online and responses will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. AEST on October 31.

If the review process proceeds as planned, a final draft of the code is expected by the end of the year. The target release is in 2025, followed by a transition period and an additional year before compliance with the new version is mandatory.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.