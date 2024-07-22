Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 22 to July 26) – Stay Invested

These are the upcoming stock splits for the week of July 22 to July 26, based on TipRanks’ Stock Splits Calendar. A stock split is a corporate action in which, the company issues additional common shares to increase the number of outstanding shares of the company. Accordingly, the stock price of the company’s shares decreases, which maintains the market capitalization before and after the split. In contrast, there are also reverse stock splits that reduce the number of outstanding shares (consolidate). In this case, too, the market cap is maintained as the share price increases following the reverse stock split.

Companies often undertake stock splits to improve the liquidity of the common shares and make them more affordable to common investors. Let’s look quickly at the upcoming stock splits for the week.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) – Nauticus Robotics manufactures a highly sophisticated, ultra-sustainable fleet of marine robotics, backed by intelligent software. On July 18, Nauticus announced a 1-for-36 reverse stock split (consolidation) of its common shares to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of the Nasdaq Capital Market. The reverse split will increase the stock price of the shares to maintain the market capitalization. The reverse split will take place after the market closes on July 22, and shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on July 23.

Finance of America Companies (FOA) – Finance of America Companies engages in offering modern retirement solutions centered on the home. Plus, FOA offers capital markets and portfolio management capabilities mainly to optimize the distribution of its originated loans to investors. On June 27, FOA announced a one-for-10 reverse stock split of its Class A common shares to comply with the NYSE’s price criteria for continued listing. The split will take place after the market closes on July 25, and shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on July 26.

