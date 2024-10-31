Upbound Revises Annual Outlook In Line With Analysts' View

(RTTNews) - Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) Thursday revealed that it has revised annual guidance in line with analysts' expectations.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income per share of $3.75 to $3.90, compared with prior guidance of $3.65 to $4.

On average, eight-analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $3.74 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Annual revenue is now anticipated to be $4.20 to $4.30 billion, compared with earlier guidance of $4.10 to $4.30 billion.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenue of $4.27 billion, for the year.

