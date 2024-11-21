Upbound Group in pact with Google Cloud ‘to deliver advanced AI solutions’

Upbound Group (UPBD) has announced an agreement with Google Cloud to deliver advanced AI solutions designed to significantly improve the experience for customers, as well as expand customer offerings across Upbound’s Acima Leasing and Rent-A-Center lines of business. Through this collaboration, Upbound will tap Google Cloud’s Vertex AI to enhance product accessibility, personalization and service quality for its customer base. “As we take the next step on our AI journey, joining forces with Google Cloud, a global powerhouse in AI and cloud solutions, will assist Upbound in leveraging the potential of AI technologies to meet the evolving needs and expectations of our customers and retailers,” said Upbound’s Chief Executive Officer Mitch Fadel. “We are excited to implement a roadmap that we believe will profoundly influence and enhance how we serve our customers in the future.”…The agreement with Google will also aim to establish a robust data ecosystem for scaling AI initiatives across additional business functions; continuously improve AI solutions based on customer and coworker feedback and evolving market trends; and help ensure data security and compliance while implementing AI solutions.

