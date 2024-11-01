Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On Eaton Corp

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $346.25, a high estimate of $370.00, and a low estimate of $320.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $341.33, the current average has increased by 1.44%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Eaton Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $320.00 $327.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $365.00 $355.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $342.00 $315.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $327.00 $319.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $348.00 - Tim Thein Raymond James Lowers Outperform $365.00 $375.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $370.00 - David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $333.00 $357.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Breaking Down Eaton Corp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Eaton Corp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.25% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eaton Corp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Eaton Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

