Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On Cipher Mining

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.56, along with a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average has increased by 4.28% from the previous average price target of $7.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Cipher Mining's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $6.00 - Paul Golding Macquarie Announces Outperform $6.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $9.00 $9.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $9.00 $9.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00 Chase White Compass Point Raises Buy $9.00 $7.50 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $7.50 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cipher Mining. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cipher Mining compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cipher Mining's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cipher Mining's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cipher Mining analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Cipher Mining: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cipher Mining's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.88% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cipher Mining's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -41.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cipher Mining's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cipher Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.