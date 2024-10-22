Unveiling 7 Analyst Insights On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Build-A-Bear Workshop, presenting an average target of $40.57, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.69% from the previous average price target of $40.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Build-A-Bear Workshop is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $38.00 $36.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Build-A-Bear Workshop. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Build-A-Bear Workshop's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Build-A-Bear Workshop's Background

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Breaking Down Build-A-Bear Workshop's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Build-A-Bear Workshop showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.36% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Build-A-Bear Workshop's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

