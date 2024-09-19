Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Outfront Media

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Outfront Media, presenting an average target of $18.2, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a 7.06% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $17.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Outfront Media is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Osley Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $22.00 - James Goss Barrington Research Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Announces Hold $16.00 - James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00

Outfront Media Inc is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership of advertising space on its portfolio of billboards and transit displays. The Company generates revenue in the form of rental income by allowing other companies to advertise on its properties and structures under short-term contracts. Outfront Media segments its operations into the United States and International units. Although it also owns assets in Canada and Latin America, the company derives the vast majority of its revenue from billboard advertising agreements in the U.S. Roughly half of the U.S. division's revenue comes from its displays in the New York City and Los Angeles markets. Outfront Media's major customers include entities within the retail, television, healthcare, and entertainment industries.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Outfront Media displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Outfront Media's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Outfront Media's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 29.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Outfront Media's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Outfront Media's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 6.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

