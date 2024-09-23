Unveiling 48 Analyst Insights On CrowdStrike Holdings

Across the recent three months, 48 analysts have shared their insights on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 19 27 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 13 13 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 13 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $321.38, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.25% lower than the prior average price target of $350.27.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CrowdStrike Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $345.00 $300.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $290.00 $290.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $350.00 $350.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Maintains Positive $310.00 $310.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $310.00 $310.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $310.00 $410.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $327.00 $334.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Lowers Buy $325.00 $400.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $339.00 $302.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Lowers Buy $380.00 $400.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $330.00 $340.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $315.00 $290.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $310.00 $290.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $335.00 $345.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $275.00 $380.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $365.00 $450.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $295.00 $285.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $310.00 $330.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $325.00 $330.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $315.00 $335.00 Alex Henderson Needham Lowers Buy $350.00 $375.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $275.00 $350.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $330.00 $350.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $315.00 $381.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $290.00 $410.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $295.00 $400.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $325.00 $360.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $300.00 $345.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $265.00 $300.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $290.00 $380.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $300.00 $400.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $290.00 $310.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $300.00 $400.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $325.00 $350.00 Alex Henderson Needham Lowers Buy $375.00 $425.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $330.00 $400.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $360.00 $396.00

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

