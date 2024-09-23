Unveiling 48 Analyst Insights On CrowdStrike Holdings

Across the recent three months, 48 analysts have shared their insights on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|19
|27
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|13
|13
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|6
|13
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $321.38, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.25% lower than the prior average price target of $350.27.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CrowdStrike Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Jackson Ader
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$345.00
|$300.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$325.00
|$325.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$290.00
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$350.00
|$350.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Maintains
|Positive
|$310.00
|$310.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|$310.00
|$310.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$325.00
|$325.00
|Alex Henderson
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$350.00
|$350.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$310.00
|$410.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$327.00
|$334.00
|Joseph Bonner
|Argus Research
|Lowers
|Buy
|$325.00
|$400.00
|Stephen Bersey
|HSBC
|Raises
|Buy
|$339.00
|$302.00
|Shaul Eyal
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Buy
|$380.00
|$400.00
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$350.00
|$400.00
|Michael Walkley
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Buy
|$330.00
|$340.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$290.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$310.00
|$290.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$335.00
|$345.00
|Adam Tindle
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$275.00
|$380.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$365.00
|$450.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$295.00
|$285.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$310.00
|$330.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Lowers
|Buy
|$325.00
|$330.00
|Shrenik Kothari
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$335.00
|Alex Henderson
|Needham
|Lowers
|Buy
|$350.00
|$375.00
|Joel Fishbein
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$325.00
|$325.00
|Brad Zelnick
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Hold
|$275.00
|$350.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Lowers
|Buy
|$330.00
|$350.00
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$400.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$381.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$290.00
|$410.00
|Gabriela Borges
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$295.00
|$400.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$325.00
|$360.00
|Fatima Boolani
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$300.00
|$345.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$265.00
|$300.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$290.00
|$380.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$300.00
|$400.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$310.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$300.00
|$400.00
|Peter Levine
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$325.00
|$350.00
|Alex Henderson
|Needham
|Lowers
|Buy
|$375.00
|$425.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$330.00
|$400.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$360.00
|$396.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CrowdStrike Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CrowdStrike Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
All You Need to Know About CrowdStrike Holdings
CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.
CrowdStrike Holdings: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.
Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.
What Are Analyst Ratings?
Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
