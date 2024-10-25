Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On World Kinect

Ratings for World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.75, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Marking an increase of 4.39%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $28.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of World Kinect by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Hold $32.00 $33.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $32.00 $29.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight $28.00 $28.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Underperform $27.00 $24.00

Unveiling the Story Behind World Kinect

World Kinect Corp is a energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers . It sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions. Company operate in three reportable segments consisting of aviation, land, and marine. Company earn majority of revenue from Aviation segment.

Understanding the Numbers: World Kinect's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining World Kinect's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: World Kinect's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): World Kinect's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, World Kinect adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

