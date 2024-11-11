Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Adeia

Ratings for Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Adeia among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Adeia. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adeia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Adeia's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Adeia's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc is a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company. Its only operating segment being Intellectual Property Licensing (IP). In the IP segment, it primarily license innovations to leading companies in the broader entertainment industry, and those developing new technologies that will help drive this industry forward. It includes Pay-TV, Consumer Electronics, Connected Car, and Media Platform.

Adeia: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Adeia showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.97% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adeia's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adeia's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, Adeia faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

