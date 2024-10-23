Unveiling 30 Analyst Insights On Airbnb

Across the recent three months, 30 analysts have shared their insights on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 15 6 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 3 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 2 3 10 2 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Airbnb, revealing an average target of $126.23, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Experiencing a 12.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $143.97.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Airbnb is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $144.00 $134.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $135.00 $120.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $142.00 $132.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $102.00 $100.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $94.00 $94.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $94.00 $94.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Lowers Outperform $155.00 $174.00 James Lee Mizuho Lowers Outperform $170.00 $175.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Underweight $94.00 - John Colantuoni Jefferies Lowers Hold $120.00 $125.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $124.00 $134.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $155.00 $155.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $125.00 $145.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $111.00 $130.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $125.00 $170.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $155.00 $190.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $121.00 $145.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $90.00 $143.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $132.00 $160.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $140.00 $150.00 Mario Lu Barclays Lowers Underweight $100.00 $110.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $134.00 $160.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Neutral $120.00 $140.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $120.00 $150.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $135.00 $165.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $130.00 $151.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $100.00 $129.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $125.00 $155.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $130.00 $180.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Airbnb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Airbnb's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Airbnb's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Airbnb analyst ratings.

Delving into Airbnb's Background

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

A Deep Dive into Airbnb's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Airbnb's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Airbnb's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Airbnb's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

