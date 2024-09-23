Unveiling 23 Analyst Insights On Target

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been analyzed by 23 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 7 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $174.48, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.97% increase from the previous average price target of $172.81.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Target by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $180.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $167.00 $153.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $188.00 $180.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $160.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $177.00 $174.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Hold $180.00 $165.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $195.00 $190.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $162.00 $156.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $160.00 $158.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $165.00 $147.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $157.00 $153.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $195.00 $190.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $180.00 $200.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $147.00 $170.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $160.00 $175.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $153.00 $165.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $156.00 $153.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $156.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Target. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Target's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Target's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Target analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Key Indicators: Target's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Target's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Target's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Target's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.43% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Target's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.3.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TGT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Mar 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TGT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.