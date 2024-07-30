Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On Citigroup

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Citigroup (NYSE:C) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $70.09, with a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.05% increase from the previous average price target of $67.36.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Citigroup among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $79.00 $66.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $67.00 $65.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $72.00 $70.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $73.00 $70.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $86.00 $85.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $66.00 $65.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $62.00 $60.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $69.00 $66.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $66.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Citigroup. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Citigroup's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Citigroup: A Closer Look

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Citigroup: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Citigroup faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.5% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.97%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citigroup's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Citigroup's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

