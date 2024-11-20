Unusually active option classes on open November 20th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: TORM plc (TRMD), TJX (TJX), Williams Sonoma (WSM), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX), Cipher Mining (CIFR), Stellantis NV (STLA), EWZ Brazil ETF (EWZ), NIO (NIO), Unity Software (U), and CVS Health (CVS).
