Unusual Machines (UMAC) Briefly Doubles after Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board

If you have never heard of Unusual Machines (UMAC) before today, that would not be a surprise. Unusual Machines makes drones and components for drones. That by itself might not mean so much, but it just added some serious celebrity firepower to its advisory board in the form of Donald Trump Jr. That was sufficient to nearly double shares for a while, though it backtracked significantly in Wednesday afternoon’s trading, now up nearly 49%.

It would be easy to wonder what Trump Jr. has to do with drone aircraft and how he apparently knows so much about it to make his addition to an advisory board of a drone aircraft company make sense. But Allan Evans, the CEO of Unusual Machines, spelled it out, “Don Jr. joining our board of advisors provides us unique expertise we need as we bring drone component manufacturing back to America. He brings a wealth of experience and I look forward to his advice and role within the company as we build our business.”

And build it needs to, as Unusual Machines’ market cap is less than $75 million, which gives it a lot of room to potentially grow. Don Jr., for his part, noted that the “…need for drones is obvious. It is also obvious that we must stop buying Chinese drones and Chinese drone parts.” This does open up several possibilities, but it remains to be seen how Unusual Machines will capitalize.

Maybe More Than You’d Think

A report from Tech Briefs, meanwhile, offered up some comment on Unusual Machines’ approach to “…low-cost drones and drone components,” which is about as unusual as the name implies. In fact, the report noted that its recent release, the Riot Brave F7 flight controller, recently landed “Blue UAS” certification from the Department of Defense.

That in and of itself is an achievement, but it got better. Unusual Machines has also started up an initiative it calls “Replicator,” which focuses on “…the deployment of thousands of new low-cost or ‘attributable’ autonomous systems such as drones.” Looking to make large quantities of similar products is a worthwhile market strategy and may ultimately give Unusual Machines a market edge.

This may even be the kind of thing that Don Jr.’s influence may be able to help drive, particularly with his father about to hit the White House in a few weeks.

What Is the Price of UMAC?

Turning to Wall Street, no analysts have a position on UMAC stock. Therefore, we turn to the last five days of trading. And while shares were up slightly for a while, they had also been trending downward a bit before the latest news slammed into share prices and sent them flying. Even with some clear backtracking in Wednesday’s trading, prices have still nearly doubled over the last five days, up 98.25% overall.

Disclosure

