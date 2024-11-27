Unusual Machines Appoints Donald Trump Jr. to Advisory Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Unusual Machines, a U.S. drone manufacturer, has announced that Donald Trump Jr. has joined its advisory board, bringing valuable expertise as the company aims to boost domestic drone manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign products. This move aligns with their recent launch of the Brave F7 FPV Flight Controller and underscores their commitment to strengthening U.S. technological leadership in the drone industry.

