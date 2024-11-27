News & Insights

Unusual Machines Appoints Donald Trump Jr. to Advisory Board

November 27, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

The latest update is out from Unusual Machines Inc. ( (UMAC) ).

Unusual Machines, a U.S. drone manufacturer, has announced that Donald Trump Jr. has joined its advisory board, bringing valuable expertise as the company aims to boost domestic drone manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign products. This move aligns with their recent launch of the Brave F7 FPV Flight Controller and underscores their commitment to strengthening U.S. technological leadership in the drone industry.

