Unum Group Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $256.9 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $335.6 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $346.0 million or $2.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $3.370 billion from $3.361 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $256.9 Mln. vs. $335.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $3.370 Bln vs. $3.361 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.60 To $ 8.90

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