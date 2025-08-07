Unplug These Appliances That Will Hike Up Your Electricity Bill This Fall

Electricity rates across the U.S. are rising, and earlier this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projected that retail power prices will grow faster than the overall inflation rate through 2026.

Try This: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Find Out: 9 Downsizing Tips for the Middle Class To Save on Monthly Expenses

Although fall doesn’t officially arrive until Sept. 22, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t plan ahead to shave as much as you can off your electricity bill and make energy costs more manageable.

Appliances To Consider Unplugging During the Fall

Barret Abramow, project manager and co-owner of Grounded Electric, said that when fall arrives, many people forget about appliances they used all summer that are still drawing power. He recommends unplugging items such as window air conditioning units, portable fans, dehumidifiers and outdoor entertainment systems, like patio TVs or Bluetooth speakers.

Learn More: 8 Smart Ways Frugal People Are Living Like There’s Already a Recession

“Another one people overlook is the pool pump,” said Abramow. “It can be a huge energy draw if it’s still running daily after the swim season ends. Even unused garage fridges or beverage coolers can add up.”

Of course, some climates won’t allow you to unplug your air conditioning units until later in the fall, but any appliance you’re not actively using, you should unplug, recommended Abramow.

Can Smart Plugs or Powerstrips Help Save Money?

Abramow said that when used correctly, smart plugs and advanced power strips can help reduce energy costs. He explained that they’re helpful in cutting off power to devices that draw standby energy, like game consoles, printers or TVs that stay in standby mode 24/7.

However, he added that not all smart plugs are equal.

“If you buy a low-quality one or overload it with too many devices, it could use a small amount of energy itself,” he said. “But in most cases, a good smart plug will help you cut down on phantom load, not add to it.”

How Much Unplugging or Cutting Standby Power Can Save

According to Abramow, on average, unplugging or cutting standby power (via smart plugs or power strips) can save a household anywhere from $50 to $150 per year, depending on how many unused or idle electronics are plugged in all the time.

“It may not sound like a ton, but it adds up,” he said. “Think about every unused charger, cable box, speaker system or appliance quietly sipping electricity year-round. Just being intentional about unplugging or using smart power strips can make a real difference over time, especially when you multiply it across a whole home.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Unplug These Appliances That Will Hike Up Your Electricity Bill This Fall

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.