Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Wynn Resorts

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Wynn Resorts. Our analysis of options history for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $135,696, and 7 were calls, valued at $292,186.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $120.0 for Wynn Resorts over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.85 $6.45 $6.75 $80.00 $74.2K 146 121 WYNN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $23.4 $22.45 $22.99 $100.00 $66.6K 1.4K 29 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.2 $2.14 $2.14 $77.50 $50.7K 1.0K 303 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.32 $1.25 $1.3 $82.50 $39.2K 3.2K 350 WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $38.4 $36.0 $38.4 $115.00 $38.4K 0 10

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively.

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now? With a volume of 483,408, the price of WYNN is down -0.18% at $76.95. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Wynn Resorts

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $116.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $101. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $115. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, maintaining a target price of $122. An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $126.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

